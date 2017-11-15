Cayman Islands weather forecast: 14-15 November

|
A decrease in cloudiness and showers are expected from this evening as a broad surface trough over the Cayman area moves east. Radar images continue to show scattered showers in and around the Cayman area moving towards the west to southwest.
|
|
|
