Cayman Islands weather forecast – 7 November 2017

Moderate northeasterly winds and seas will continue across the Cayman area for the next 24 hours. Isolated showers are expected tonight as a surface trough moves over the northwest Caribbean. Radar images show scattered showers in and around the Cayman Islands which are drifting towards the west-southwest. The National Hurricane Center is issuing advisories on Tropical Storm Rina. This storm in located over the central Atlantic Ocean and poses no threat to the Cayman Islands. For further information, please visit www.nhc.noaa.gov.
