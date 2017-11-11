Civil Service Recruitment fair draws large crowd

The joint law enforcement & public safety recruitment fair took place at the George Town town hall yesterday.The fair gathered several hundred interested potential civil servants and offered a range of demonstration and public interactions. Representatives from the RCIPS, Fire Department, Prison Services, Public Safety department as well as Customs and Immigration were all on hand to give prospective employees a taste of what goes into a day on the job.

Wesley Howell, Chief Officer for the Ministry of Human Resources was pleased with the turnout, but expressed funding concerns. He said “At this point we would actually want to see more funding because I think we have more people than we have postitions for an um many of these departments could actually do with the additional staff” Mr. Howell says for many of the positions, Thursday’s recruitment fair was just the first step in the hiring process. He continued ” a lot of the departments have additional fitness level test, challenges in terms of academics and other things that folks have to be rounded for” . Concerns arose after last year’s recruitment fair, with some questioning government’s hiring practices. Mr. Howell stressed that Caymanians always get first preference. He added ” Its first right of refusal for the Caymanians and if they apply in numbers we appoint in numbers so that is a part of the civil services recruitment Caymanians first”.

Several MLA’s attended the fair, including Bodden Town West’s Chris Saunders, who says the turnout shows that the major problem of Caymanian unemployment has not gone away. He said ” I think it also serves as an indicator that there are still many people that are looking for jobs within the country despite the unemployment rate that some people see to think is very good.”

With so many applicants,it begs the question, How many caymanians will be hired this time around? Caymanian unemployment sits at 6.2% while overall unemployment is at 4.1%.

