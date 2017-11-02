Customs goes live with launch of ambitious modernisation plan

Phase one of Customs’ ambitious business modernisation plan is now underway with the official launch of its new enhanced IT system.

A new online portal, called COLS allows registered importers to submit declaration electronically from their home or office, and aims to eliminate long wait times in the customs lobby while items clear. The five-phase rollout is the first step to what will eventually be a paperless customs.

“It’s very important to understand that it’s five phases that we are going through with our change, we are building capacity within our organization, the technology system is just merely a tool that we use to help us to inform and modernize our processes,” said Deputy Collector of Customs Kevin Walton.

And like all new technology, there may be glitches and duppies that arise, but Customs says its new system is customs-owned, which makes it easier to iron out any IT wrinkles.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

