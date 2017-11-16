D.C.F.S educates the public on child abuse

World Day for the Prevention of Child Abuse will be commemorated on 19 November and in the run-up to that event the Department of Children and Family Services is holding a three day exposition on child abuse awareness, Cayman 27’s Philipp Richter was there for day one of the event today (15 November) and has this report.

When the Children Protection Bill was passed in 2011 the Department of Children and Family Services saw their figures fluctuate from 64 total incidences in 2011 to 164 cases in 2016. But social worker Melissa Alexander says that does not mean there’s an increase in abuse.

“We don’t know if it’s an actual increase in actual child abuse but we do notice that we have more matters that are being reported as time goes on,” said Social worker for the Department of Children and Family services, Melissa Alexander.

The D.C.F.S launched their first exposition on child abuse on Wednesday at George Town Library to continue their efforts on educating the public on child abuse and facilities available on island to help.

“Cause different cultures, they parent and discipline different ways, so it’s really to try and educate persons on what is appropriate and what isn’t,” said Ms. Alexander.

School councilor Denise Myers said more information and exposure about child abuse will better inform the public.

“ It’s an eye opener and it starts the process of thinking in terms of abuse and how can I make a difference as well as, how do i identify when something is happening that should not be happening,” said School counselor for Cayman Prep & High School, Denise Myers.

She said victims of abuse are not only physically hurt, but mentally too.

“You find in terms of their learning, it’s impacted in terms of their interaction its being impacted, self-esteem issues and it affects the wider community in the long run if this is not being addressed,” said Mrs. Myers.

Student Liam Walton expressed disgust with the idea that children are abused.

“It’s stupid, honestly, why would you abuse a child, I mean they are your future, like literally, you don’t want them to be raised like that because then that is going to happen to everyone else’s children, it will literally cause chaos,” said Mr.Walton.

The exposition is free to the public and ends on the 17 November.

