Sports

Darts: De Guzman wins big at 2017 CI Darts Association Awards

November 4, 2017
Jordan Armenise
2017 Women’s Darts Champion Rosyln De Guzman says winning five honors at the 2017 Cayman Islands Darts Association Awards comes down to a passion for the sport.

“I really love darts.”

De Guzman won the Women’s Championship along with the 2017 Female MVP, Mixed Trio Championship, Female Most Tons and Team Runner-Up. She says practice makes perfect.

“I’m so flattered, because I work so hard for this, everyday practicing, determination.”

Darts Association President Cassius Anglin says the national team is now in place and the program is focused on 2018, which will feature the two biggest regional competitions.

“We’re going away to Trinidad in 2018 to compete in the Caribbean Championships, and the Americas Cup. It’s held every two years, we’ve got our team selected which is eight males and five females.”

Here’s a look at the new national team and all the winners from the 2017 Cayman Islands Darts Association Awards:

2017/18 Cayman Islands National Darts Team

Manager: Cassius Anglin

Coach: Rodan Asuncion

Female players
Rosyl De Guzman
Elvira Meighan
Miriam Rodriguez
Linda Locke
Joycelyn Lorena

Male Players
Hank Ebanks
Richard Campbell
Alizon Agcon
Paul Anglin
Cliff Weeks
Edward Ballantyne
Felix Arriesgado

Fabio Carletti

Individual awards

Female Rookie of the Year: Joycelyn Lorena

Male Rookie of the Year: Avalon Anglin

Female Most Improved: Elvira Meighan

Male Most Improved: Ramjeet Jerryband

Sportsmanship Award: Linda Locke

Female High Finish: Ashley Hardcastle (109)

Male High Finish: Chris Torrie (170)

Low Dart Game: Richard Campbell (13)

Female Most Tons: Rosyl De Guzman (49)

Male Most Tons: Fabio Carletti (92)

Female Most 180s: Miriam Rodriguez (1)

Male Most 180s: Hank Ebanks (6)

Female MVP: Rosyl De Guzman

Male MVP: Fabio Carletti

Darts League Team Trophies

Champions: Team Poison Darts

Runner-up: Team El Tusokeros

Third Place: Team PHKY Killers

National Tournament Awards

Mixed Trio Champions: Eugene De Guzman, Rosyl De Guzman, Feliz Arriesgado

Mixed Trio Runners-up: Paul Anglin, Miriam Rodriguez, Neville Parker

Mixed Doubles Champions: Paul Anglin and Miriam Rodriguez

Mixed Doubles Runners-up: Earl Smith and Irma Smith

Ladies Doubles Champions: Linda Locke and Ashley Hardcastle

Ladies Doubes Runners-up: Miriam Rodriguez and Elvira Meighan

Men’s Doubles Champions: Hank Ebanks and Cliff Weeks

Men’s Doubles Runners-up: Earl Smith and Norrin Stewart

Ladies Singles Champion: Rosyl De Guzman

Ladies Singles Runner-up: Nida Jemina

Men’s Singles Champion: Earl Smith

Men’s Singles Runner-up: Neville Parker

 

Jordan Armenise

Jordan Armenise

From Hamilton, Ontario, Canada, Jordan Armenise began his sports broadcasting journey with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats of the Canadian Football League. It was in this role where he was able to merge his best attributes: sports knowledge and personality. While with the Ticats, Jordan provided live analysis and interviews while developing a digital portfolio of one-on-one interviews, episodic sports comedy and full length sports & news features. He has also worked with CBC Sports for Hockey Night in Canada, the 2014 Sochi Olympics and Special Olympics as well as roles with Cineflix and Cream Productions as an Assistant Director.

