Dive operators worry dock repair delays could hurt holiday business

November 15, 2017
Joe Avary
The West Bay public dock has been out of commission since it was destroyed by tropical storm Nate more than a month ago. With one of the industry’s busiest weeks looming, American Thanksgiving, dive operators are concerned that the dock won’t be ready to handle the droves of divers who have booked their dream dive vacations.

DNS Diving’s Dusty Norman told Cayman 27 if it’s not fixed by Thansgiving, some coveted stay-over visitors could face a holiday disappointment.

“It’s been a tremendous blow, and it will be really felt next week,” said Mr. Norman.

For Cayman’s dive industry, the US Thanksgiving holiday is one of the busiest times of year.

“There’s two real rushes, that’s Thanksgiving and Christmas,” he said. “We start our rush Saturday, where we are running full capacity. Not just us, all the operators on the island that use this dock.”

Mr. Norman said he’s one of at least ten watersports operators that rely on the West Bay dock. It’s been out of service since it was reduced to kindling last month in tropical storm Nate.

“The dock has been incapacitated as you can see, for over a month now. Very little progress is being made on it and we are all wondering what are we going to do, we are going to have a lot of disappointed guests if we can’t get out boats filled with them,” said Mr. Norman.

CITA’s Watersports Association said many of its members share Mr. Norman’s concerns.

Public Works officials told Cayman 27 there was some difficulty in sourcing some of the materials needed to make the repairs to the dock. They said all the components are now on island and we should soon see the pace of repair picking up.

The target completion date is November 30th, a week after Thanksgiving. Mr. Norman says that leaves dive operators with few alternatives.

“We have other docks that we have been trying to use, but everybody’s doing the same thing. The lobster pot dock isn’t really viable for a lot of the boats because they draft too much to get in there,” said Mr. Norman.

Public Works officials said the West Bay dock will be substantially more robust after the rebuild.

The improvements include doubling up the wooden ledgers, additional deck joists, and stainless steel bolts and fasteners to resist corrosion. The target completion date is the 30th, as we mentioned, but Public Works is optimistic it may be done sooner.

Joe Avary

Joe Avary

Joe Avary

