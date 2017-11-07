C3 Pure Fibre
Faith Gealey tapped 2017/18 YCLA winner

November 6, 2017
Kevin Morales
1 Min Read

The winner of the 2017/18 Young Caymanian Leadership Award is Faith Gealey.

Ms. Gealey beat out four other finalists to take home the prestigious award, including Matt Brown, Yentel McGaw, Stacie Sybersma and Alice Ramos.

Ms. Gealey is known for her work as a speech therapist and with the Cayman Islands Special Needs Foundation.

She’s also a stalwart in local efforts to showcase Caymanian culture and heritage.

“It is just overwhelming,” Ms. Gealey said. “I really was not expecting it. It was such a dynamic group of five young people – -myself included — who all just brought something new and different to the table. So it was really hard to imagine which one of us would win. So right now I’m really just overwhelmed and just grateful for the opportunity,”

Ms. Gealey takes over for 2016/17 winner, Brianna Wilkerson.

