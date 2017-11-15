C3 Pure Fibre
Crime News

Female public official arrested: Now 11 people arrested in ACC probe

November 14, 2017
Reshma Ragoonath
Another public official is arrested in the ongoing corruption probe into Immigration staff. Today (14 November) a 57-year-old female public official was detained for questioning in the Anti-Corruption Commission probe. She is the 11th suspect arrested in the probe which started back in January. Last week a male official from Bodden Town was arrested.
Today the ACC announced the latest arrest, saying the woman who is from George Town, is being detained at the Fairbanks Detention Centre in connection with suspicion of three offences arising out of the corruption investigation.
Those offences include; Bribery of a public officer, fraud on the Government and breach of trust. The woman’s arrest follows previous arrests made in January and  May 2017. The other ten suspects, all of whom remain unnamed, remain on bail. The ACC said the investigation continues and no further details will be released at this time.

Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath is a Trinidadian journalist with 16 years media experience with a strong background in print with her most recent stint at The Cayman Reporter. She has a BA in Mass Communications, as well as, an Associate degree in Journalism and Public Relations.

