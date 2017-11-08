Finance Committee kicks off, MLAs breakdown the budget

Now that the budget debate is over MLAs have buckled down to go through the budget line-item by line-item.

Among the areas of concerns raised this afternoon (7 November), sufficient funding for Immigration and Human Resources. Opposition MLA Alva Suckoo questioned if enough money has been allocated to increase enforcement and create the Department of Human Resources.

“We aim to deliver, based on what we have as far as the budget, as much as we can that is in the vision. And even some of the comments coming out of the budget address. We have made note of that, so yea. The short answer is we can use more, but we will make use of what we have,” said Immigration Ministry Chief Officer Wesley Howell.

Finance Committee is currently in progress and is expected to continue over the next few days.

