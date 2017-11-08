C3 Pure Fibre
Parade of Lights
Flow – Value Plans
News Politics

Finance Committee kicks off, MLAs breakdown the budget

November 7, 2017
Add Comment
Reshma Ragoonath
1 Min Read

Now that the budget debate is over MLAs have buckled down to go through the budget line-item by line-item.
Among the areas of concerns raised this afternoon (7 November), sufficient funding for Immigration and Human Resources. Opposition MLA Alva Suckoo questioned if enough money has been allocated to increase enforcement and create the Department of Human Resources.
“We aim to deliver, based on what we have as far as the budget, as much as we can that is in the vision. And even some of the comments coming out of the budget address. We have made note of that, so yea. The short answer is we can use more, but we will make use of what we have,” said Immigration Ministry Chief Officer Wesley Howell.
Finance Committee is currently in progress and is expected to continue over the next few days.

About the author

View All Posts
Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath is a Trinidadian journalist with 16 years media experience with a strong background in print with her most recent stint at The Cayman Reporter. She has a BA in Mass Communications, as well as, an Associate degree in Journalism and Public Relations.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment
Kirk Freeport – November 2017
Eclipze Generic
C3 Pure Fibre

Subscribe Today

Please fill out the information below to Subscribe to Hurleys Media LTD. This will allow you to post comments on articles, get notifications on upcoming events and MORE!
Email address
Favorite Radio Station(s)
Spam free & Secure :)
%d bloggers like this: