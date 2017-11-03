For 1st time, police see counterfeit low denomination KYD bills

Police say for the first time they’re starting to see counterfeit Cayman Islands dollars of lower denominations.

Police say in the past they’ve seen fake US notes and larger CI notes but now they’re seeing counterfeit CI fives and tens and they’re seeing them being used in non-traditional ways.

“You would be quicker to check a 50- and 100-dollar bill than you would a five and a 10,” RCIPS spokesperson Jodi-Ann Powery said. “And what we found also is these monies are being exchanged in the high-paced environments like the bars, the restaurants and the grocery stores where the collectors of these monies are in a rush and they don’t have the time to check.”

Anyone with information is asked to police.

