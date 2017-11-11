Formerly suspended teachers accused of abuse return to classrom

Two teachers suspended late last year over allegations they physically abused students are back in the classroom.

Police investigated the Sir John A Cumber Primary School teachers for two separate incidences — the first stemming from November 2016 and the other from December 2016, when it was alleged the teacher threw a chair at a student.

According to a statement sent to Cayman 27 from an Education Ministry spokesperson:

“The RCIPS investigations have concluded, as well as DES internal investigations, and both teachers are back in the classroom.

One was transferred to a different school and the other returned to the teacher’s original post at sir john a cumber primary school.”

Cayman 27 asked for clarification on when the teachers were reinstated but are yet to hear back.

