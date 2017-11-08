C3 Pure Fibre
George Town office broken into, owner pleads for return of stolen items

November 7, 2017
Philipp Richter
Thieves have broken into a business at Elizabethan Square making off with $20, 000 worth of equipment and the owner is appealing for the items to be returned.

Jaqueline Thomas from Conglomerate Agency LTD says she was in shock when she came to work Monday (6 November) morning and found that her office had been broken into and supplies and equipment stolen.

“There is never any right coming from a wrong so I am just pleading to the persons who did this to turn the stuff back in , call me if you got a number to say well this is what I’ve done and I’m sorry,” said Ms. Thomas.

Police are asking anyone with any information to come forward and call 949-4222 / 949-7777 / 1-800-8477.

About the author

View All Posts
Philipp Richter

Philipp Richter

Philipp Richter was born in Austria and moved to the Cayman Islands at the age of three. Throughout his life, he has always enjoyed documenting his surroundings with cameras. Studying television broadcasting and communications, he now can show the reality of life in Grand Cayman to the public.

