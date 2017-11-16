C3 Pure Fibre
Gov’t gets green light for $15.6 m withdrawal from EPF

November 15, 2017
Reshma Ragoonath
1 Min Read

Finance Committee approves a $15.6 million withdrawal from the Environment Protection Fund, even as the Opposition raises questions over how it will be spent.
When asked what the money was needed for Environment Minister Hon. Dwayne Seymour called for Chief Officer Jennifer Ahearn to explain. She said the money would be used for landfill remediation works and preparations for the solid waste management facility. That explanation prompted further concerns from the Opposition, but Finance Minister Hon. Roy McTaggart sought to allay those fears.
“I wouldn’t take that kind of step without knowing what invoices, what the costs were before we make the transfers. It would have to be incurred or contracted for before I would actually approve the fund transfers,” Mr. McTaggart said.

The last time Government withdrew anything from the $61.3 million fund came in the last budget cycle when a $6 million withdrawal was approved for land purchases. The committee was told only a small portion of that amount was used.

Reshma Ragoonath is a Trinidadian journalist with 16 years media experience with a strong background in print with her most recent stint at The Cayman Reporter. She has a BA in Mass Communications, as well as, an Associate degree in Journalism and Public Relations.

