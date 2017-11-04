GT man in court for rape, wrongful confinement

George Town resident Brandon Beckett made his initial court appearance today (03 November.)

He faces five charges including rape and wrongful confinement. The 24-year-old was arrested Wednesday (02 November.)

He appeared in Summary Court. Mr. Beckett was arrested after police responded to a report of a person in distress at a residence in George Town.

He is charged with making threats to kill, assault causing actual bodily harm, wrongful confinement, alarm or distress and rape.

His case has been moved to Grand Court. He was remanded into custody. He returns to court on 17 November.

