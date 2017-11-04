C3 Pure Fibre
GT man in court for rape, wrongful confinement

November 4, 2017
Philipp Richter
1 Min Read

George Town resident Brandon Beckett made his initial court appearance today (03 November.)
He faces five charges including rape and wrongful confinement. The 24-year-old was arrested Wednesday (02 November.)
He appeared in Summary Court. Mr. Beckett was arrested after police responded to a report of a person in distress at a residence in George Town.
He is charged with making threats to kill, assault causing actual bodily harm, wrongful confinement, alarm or distress and rape.
His case has been moved to Grand Court. He was remanded into custody. He returns to court on 17 November.

Philipp Richter

Philipp Richter

Philipp Richter was born in Austria and moved to the Cayman Islands at the age of three. Throughout his life, he has always enjoyed documenting his surroundings with cameras. Studying television broadcasting and communications, he now can show the reality of life in Grand Cayman to the public.

