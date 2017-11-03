C3 Pure Fibre
Gymnastics: Motions trio competes at 2017 Gasparilla Fall Invitational

November 2, 2017
Jordan Armenise
1 Min Read

A trio of gymnasts from Motions Unlimited kicked off the competitive season at the Gasparilla Fall Invitational Oct. 21 and 22 in Lakeland, Florida.

Morgan Crowley competed in the Xcel Gold division, placing 7th overall with a 5th place finish on bars as well as two 6th place spots for floor and vault. Competing level 5 routines, Emmi Daykin placed 1st all-around followed by Bethany Hawkins who earned a bronze on floor and 5th place overall for level 3.

The next event for these female gymnasts and the rest of the Motions Unlimited competitive team will be the Holiday Festival November 25 at the Motions facility on Sparky’s Drive.  The rest of the competitive team schedule includes, for the girls team, the Gymstrada Invitational Dec 1-3 in Virginia Beach, the Metroplex Challenge January 26-28 in Fort Worth, Texas and the Florida Crown Championships in Boca Raton, Florida April 28-29.  The boys team will compete next at the Judges Cup November 12 in Roswell, Georgia followed by the Windy City Invite in Chicago January 12-14.  The entire team will compete in the Gasparilla Classic February 23 – 25.

