HCCI now wholly owned by Narayana Health of India

Health City Cayman Islands now is wholly owned by Narayana Health of India after a move announced Tuesday (7 November).

US-based Ascention Health had partnered with Narayana Health and its Chairman, Dr. Devi Shetty to open the East End hospital in 2012 through a private-public partnership with government.

Ascension announced now that it’s transitioning out of that role to focus on its other international efforts.

Narayana Health operates a chain of hospitals across India and the company was valued at more than US $1 billion in 2016.

