High season kicks off on island with Pirates Week

The smell of sun block just got a lot stronger with Pirates Week kicking off high season, Jessica Kozaily General Manager of sunshine suites says Cayman’s businesses are already seeing its effects.

“We’re sold out for this weekend and although it’s not entirely because of the pirates week but we did see a big impact of contributions due to the pirates week festival,” said Ms. Kozaily

Ms. Kozaily said that Pirates Week is definitely a huge draw in for tourists.

Ms. Kozaily, “We have a lot of repeat guests that come only to the island this week to celebrate pirates week and we’ve seen also a big contribution from our local residents.”

A busy business period is expected and Ms. Kozaily realises the part Pirates Week plays in that.

“We are definitely anticipating a busy weekend and the long weekend also coming in conjunction with the pirates festival…every year it’s getting more powerful impact to the hotel industry.”

Over in West Bay Calico’s owner Handel Whittaker also says things have gone up a notch and the thinks Pirates Week is a great way to start off the winter season.

“In the last ten days we have seen a significant increase in business from both locals and tourists…i think a lot of people come to Cayman this time of the year specifically so that they can enjoy Pirates Week and have a vacation at the same time,” says Mr. Whittaker.

Oklahoma visitor Josh Gladney says he enjoys our sun and sand and hopes in the future he can experience the festival.

“Unfortunately we’re not gonna be able to stay for it which is a disappointment but it looks like a good time…absolutely I would love to come down for it, it seems like a lot of fun,” said Mr. Gladney.

