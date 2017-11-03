Homage paid to late Weatherman Frank Ellsworth Roulstone jr: Premier- He was a ‘true nation builder’

Legislators took time out from their budget debate in the LA to pay special tribute to Frank Ellsworth Roulstone Jr, affectionately known as Cayman’s weatherman yesterday (01 November 1.)

Mr. Roulstone, who headed Cayman’s Weather Services from the ’60s to ’88 passed away last Thursday (26 October) at his home in West Bay.

House Speaker Hon. McKeeva Bush eulogized Mr. Roulstone in the LA, as well as, Premier Hon. Alden McLaughlin. They recounted his 30-year career and his contribution to Cayman.

“Mr. Frank was a devoted public servant, as well as, a friend to so many people in this community,” Mr Bush said.

Premier McLaughlin said, “We mourn his loss and we offer condolences to his family, they may rest assured that their father was one of the true nation builders of these Cayman Islands.”

Mr Roulstone passed away after a long illness. He was 85-years-old.

