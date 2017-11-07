HSA encourages people get their flu shots

The HSA is calling on everyone to get their flu shots.

The Health Services Authority today began offering free vaccines in their clinics around the Cayman Islands. Nurse Manager Joanna Rose-Wright recommends everyone get their flu shots, but in particular children between 6 months to pre-school age.

“It is important because prevention is the key, if the message is out there and persons know what to do and they act on it then we may see a reduction in the amount of persons who would be coming to the hospital,” said Nurse Manager for the Health Services Authority, Joanna Rose-Wright.

Mrs. Rose-Wright says the shipment of vaccines was to arrive in the middle of October, but due to unforeseen circumstances the delivery was delayed.

