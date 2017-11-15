C3 Pure Fibre
Parade of Lights
Flow – Christmas 2017
Let's Talk Sports Sports

Let’s Talk Sports: Cayman Classic Preview with Coach Voot and Joe Wright

November 15, 2017
Add Comment
Jordan Armenise
1 Min Read

We are just six days away from the inaugural ‘Cayman Classic’ which will feature eight division one NCAA basketball teams starting 20th November at the John Gray High School Gymnasium. We sit down with Cayman Islands Basketball Association Technical Director Victor O’Garro and Caymax Sports CEO Joe Wright to hear how the tournament came together and some of the events happening in the lead up to the event.

Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Jordan Armenise

Jordan Armenise

From Hamilton, Ontario, Canada, Jordan Armenise began his sports broadcasting journey with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats of the Canadian Football League. It was in this role where he was able to merge his best attributes: sports knowledge and personality. While with the Ticats, Jordan provided live analysis and interviews while developing a digital portfolio of one-on-one interviews, episodic sports comedy and full length sports & news features. He has also worked with CBC Sports for Hockey Night in Canada, the 2014 Sochi Olympics and Special Olympics as well as roles with Cineflix and Cream Productions as an Assistant Director.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment
Eclipse Christmas
Kirk Freeport – November 2017
C3 Pure Fibre

Subscribe Today

Please fill out the information below to Subscribe to Hurleys Media LTD. This will allow you to post comments on articles, get notifications on upcoming events and MORE!
Email address
Favorite Radio Station(s)
Spam free & Secure :)
%d bloggers like this: