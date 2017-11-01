After finishing eighth at the 2016 Rugby Americas North Sevens Championship, Justin Wight says the team needs to make some key improvements to avoid another disappointing loss. Wight says this weekend’s Sevens Invitational gives the players an opportunity to show the country it’s talent pool in action.
-
Share This!
Let’s Talk Sports: Cayman Rugby Sevens Justin Wight
November 1, 2017
1 Min Read
You may also like
Sports
Tennis: Claybourn advances to U14 finals on day two of Cayman Cup
November 1, 2017
Sports
Boxing: Cayman’s amateur put in work at CIBA’s ‘Champions Night’
November 1, 2017
About the author
Jordan Armenise
From Hamilton, Ontario, Canada, Jordan Armenise began his sports broadcasting journey with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats of the Canadian Football League. It was in this role where he was able to merge his best attributes: sports knowledge and personality. While with the Ticats, Jordan provided live analysis and interviews while developing a digital portfolio of one-on-one interviews, episodic sports comedy and full length sports & news features. He has also worked with CBC Sports for Hockey Night in Canada, the 2014 Sochi Olympics and Special Olympics as well as roles with Cineflix and Cream Productions as an Assistant Director.
Add Comment
You must log in to post a comment.