Let’s Talk Sports: CIASA’s Bailey Weathers and Michael Lockwood

November 1, 2017
Jordan Armenise
1 Min Read

With the 2017 Pirates Week 5k Swim just around the corner, CIASA Technical Director Bailey Weathers and President Michael Lockwood reveal the celebrity swimmer coming to Cayman as well as an update on the conversation on the developments of Cayman’s 50 meter pool.

Jordan Armenise

Jordan Armenise

From Hamilton, Ontario, Canada, Jordan Armenise began his sports broadcasting journey with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats of the Canadian Football League. It was in this role where he was able to merge his best attributes: sports knowledge and personality. While with the Ticats, Jordan provided live analysis and interviews while developing a digital portfolio of one-on-one interviews, episodic sports comedy and full length sports & news features. He has also worked with CBC Sports for Hockey Night in Canada, the 2014 Sochi Olympics and Special Olympics as well as roles with Cineflix and Cream Productions as an Assistant Director.

