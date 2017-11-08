Monday 13th November at the Ed Bush Stadium starting at 7:00 pm marks another battle on the pitch as the Hope for Today Foundation will hold it’s ‘Clash of the Legends’ with Bodden Town taking on East End and West Bay taking on George Town. We’re joined by Hope for Today’s Brent Hydes to preview the event.
-
Share This!
Let’s Talk Sports: Clash of the Legends with Brent Hydes
November 8, 2017
1 Min Read
You may also like
About the author
Jordan Armenise
From Hamilton, Ontario, Canada, Jordan Armenise began his sports broadcasting journey with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats of the Canadian Football League. It was in this role where he was able to merge his best attributes: sports knowledge and personality. While with the Ticats, Jordan provided live analysis and interviews while developing a digital portfolio of one-on-one interviews, episodic sports comedy and full length sports & news features. He has also worked with CBC Sports for Hockey Night in Canada, the 2014 Sochi Olympics and Special Olympics as well as roles with Cineflix and Cream Productions as an Assistant Director.
Add Comment
You must log in to post a comment.