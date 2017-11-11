C3 Pure Fibre
Lowest retail gas prices in Cayman (8 November)

November 10, 2017
Kevin Morales
If you’re looking to fill up the tank this weekend, look no further to find out where you can get the best bang for your buck. 

OfReg once again has produced its weekly retail gas price list and Cayman 27’s Kevin Morales breaks down where you can find the lowest gas prices in Cayman. Prices are by imperial gallon and are an average of the week ending 8 November. 

The lowest prices include Refuel’s ethanol blend ($4.05) while Peanuts ($4.24), Four Winds Esso ($4.26), BarCam ($4.30) and Jose’s ($4.31) round out the top five with their regular unleaded products. 

Click here for the full report. 

Kevin Morales

Kevin Morales

Cayman 27 News Director Kevin Morales is an award-winning journalist with more than 12 years of experience. Kevin is a Milwaukee, Wis., native. He graduated with a bachelor's degree in journalism in 2005 from the University of Minnesota. He's a proud father and a loyal fan of the Green Bay Packers, Milwaukee Brewers, Milwaukee Bucks and U of M Golden Gophers.

