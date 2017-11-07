Man arrested following firearm theft in East End

A 23-year-old East End man remains in police custody after the theft of a rifle and ammunition taken from the home of a licensed firearm owner.

According to the RCIPS the man was arrested Sunday (5 November) on suspicion of possession of an unlicensed firearm and damage to property.

The items were stolen on Saturday (4 November) and were recovered after the suspect was arrested.

Police say a court date depends on and if charges come back from the DDP’s office.

