Man arrested following firearm theft in East End

November 6, 2017
Reshma Ragoonath
A 23-year-old East End man remains in police custody after the theft of a rifle and ammunition taken from the home of a licensed firearm owner.

According to the RCIPS the man was arrested Sunday (5 November) on suspicion of possession of an unlicensed firearm and damage to property.
The items were stolen on Saturday (4 November) and were recovered after the suspect was arrested.
Police say a court date depends on and if charges come back from the DDP’s office.

Reshma Ragoonath is a Trinidadian journalist with 16 years media experience with a strong background in print with her most recent stint at The Cayman Reporter. She has a BA in Mass Communications, as well as, an Associate degree in Journalism and Public Relations.

