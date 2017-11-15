Manderson says Civil Service not doing a “spectacular job” on succession planning, but it is being addressed

Deputy Governor Hon. Franz Manderson admits the Civil Service is not doing a “spectacular” job of succession planning to ensure Caymanians are being trained to take over the reins in the public sector.

He told Finance Committee this morning (14 November) that enforcement of provisions under the new Public Authorities Law is not where it should be, but systems are being put in place.

“That is what I cannot give to this committee today that, that kind of effort is being made. But I have identified it. We have not pushed our head in the sand and hoped that it went away. We are now putting in place really, really stringent plans in place to be able to achieve it,” said the Deputy Governor.

Mr. Manderson added that he is committed to Caymanians being identified and trained up to take over key posts, like Commissioner of Police, Prisons Director and Fire Chief.

