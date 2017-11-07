C3 Pure Fibre
MLAs facing contempt- Speaker Bush mulls next step

November 6, 2017
Reshma Ragoonath
1 Min Read

House Speaker Hon. McKeeva Bush says he’s still considering what steps he will take, if any, against Opposition Leader Hon. Ezzard Miller and George Town Central MLA Kenneth Bryan for separate instances of contempt he says they committed Friday (3 November).
The speaker flagged the members for contempt based on comments they made in separate interviews. Mr Miller had challenged the Speaker’s ruling on parliamentary procedures in his interview, while Mr. Bryan complained of being forced to speak in the budget debate when he was not ready to do so.
Mr. Bush told Cayman 27 he is yet to meet with the two members of the House on the matter.

Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath is a Trinidadian journalist with 16 years media experience with a strong background in print with her most recent stint at The Cayman Reporter. She has a BA in Mass Communications, as well as, an Associate degree in Journalism and Public Relations.

