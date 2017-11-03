MLAS tackle Gov’t’s approach to crime

Opposition lawmaker Alva Suckoo says Government’s approach to dealing with crime is not going to curb the problem.

Speaking in the LA today (02 November) the Newlands MLA lamented whopping increases for Prison Services, while programmes for at-risk youth are slated for meager increases.

“Not much attention is being paid to the root cause of what is putting our people in that Prison,” Mr. Suckoo noted.

He said Prison allocation was bumped up by 122 % while Community Affairs, which hosts programmes for at-risk youths, was looking at less than one % increase in funding in 2018 and a seven % increase in 2019.

“Government policy seems to be to ensure that we have the capacity for the impending social breakdown of this country. That is what I am seeing in the priority plan,” Mr. Suckoo lamented.

Many believe crime and unemployment go hand-in-hand and MLA Chris Saunders Wednesday (01 November) reiterated the need to address Caymanian discrimination in the workplace.

“We need to really start putting some sticks in place to deal with some of these companies. I can assure you, Mr Speaker, we just need to publicly deal with one of them and the message will be loud and clear,” MLA Saunders contended.

Deputy Premier Hon. Moses Kirkconnell assured all opportunities are being afforded to Caymanians in the tourism industry.

“An emphasis continues to be placed on training, succession planning, and upward mobility. The goal is to improve performance through personal development to ensure that employees adapt to meeting the industry’s current and future demands,” Mr. Kirkconnell said.

MLA Saunders stressed the need to quash desire for cheap labour in Cayman as he gave his support for the Premier’s position to score bids for projects based on the number of Caymanians employed.

Mr Saunders also called on Government to consider bringing a mortgage specific law to deal with foreclosures, while Mr. Suckoo called for the Labour Relations Bill to be laid in Parliament.

