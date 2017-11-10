A multiple car crash along the Butterfield Roundabout, George Town this evening (9 November) leads to miles of gridlock in all directions.
The wreck involved several vehicles and backed up rush hour traffic extensively.
Police are yet to release any information on the crash, but officers and ambulances were on the scene late into the evening.
Multiple car collision causes gridlock
A multiple car crash along the Butterfield Roundabout, George Town this evening (9 November) leads to miles of gridlock in all directions.
Add Comment
You must log in to post a comment.