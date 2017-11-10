Multiple car collision causes gridlock

C3 Pure Fibre
November 9, 2017
Reshma Ragoonath
A multiple car crash along the Butterfield Roundabout, George Town this evening (9 November) leads to miles of gridlock in all directions.
The wreck involved several vehicles and backed up rush hour traffic extensively.
Police are yet to release any information on the crash, but officers and ambulances were on the scene late into the evening.

Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath is a Trinidadian journalist with 16 years media experience with a strong background in print with her most recent stint at The Cayman Reporter. She has a BA in Mass Communications, as well as, an Associate degree in Journalism and Public Relations.

