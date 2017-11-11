C3 Pure Fibre
Netball’s new Technical Director Hall will ‘not transform Cayman Netball overnight’

November 10, 2017
Jordan Armenise
With over 30 years of experience as a member of Jamaica’s ‘Sunshine Girls’ netball program, Cayman’s newest Technical Director Maureen Hall says the country has hired a no nonsense leader.

“Tough, strict, demanding, high standards, a disciplinarian.”

Although Hall has only been on the job for a week, the challenge of bringing success to Cayman’s netball program was a huge attraction.

“I’m excited. I think all my life for the 30 years I’ve been involved in netball, I’ve done it part time, because I’ve always held a full time job, so i get to do it 100% of the time.”

As a long time coach from a dedicated netball nation currently ranked 4th in the world, Hall says Cayman’s program, currently ranked 38th out of 39th countries as of Wednesday, is a reflection of it’s long term challenges.

“The Cayman Islands has not participate a lot in the Caribbean tournaments, and I think probably that was not such a good idea, but I understand some of the economic realities of participating in the Caribbean.”

Hall says Cayman needs to play teams similar to their ranking in order to move up.

“There’s no shortcuts, if you don’t play the teams above you, you’re not gonna move ahead.”

However, Hall’s optimistic the cupboards aren’t completely bare as it relates to talent.

“We have some qualities players, but again I would like to focus on skills development because I think if your going to progress to the next stage I think its very important.”

Nevertheless, the challenge of building a contender is exactly that.

“It’s a long road ahead, its not, when I said when I was interviewing for the job, I am not going to transform Cayman Netball overnight.”

Much like her career, Hall hopes Cayman Netball enjoys long term success.

From Hamilton, Ontario, Canada, Jordan Armenise began his sports broadcasting journey with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats of the Canadian Football League. It was in this role where he was able to merge his best attributes: sports knowledge and personality. While with the Ticats, Jordan provided live analysis and interviews while developing a digital portfolio of one-on-one interviews, episodic sports comedy and full length sports & news features. He has also worked with CBC Sports for Hockey Night in Canada, the 2014 Sochi Olympics and Special Olympics as well as roles with Cineflix and Cream Productions as an Assistant Director.

