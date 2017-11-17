No bathrooms for Donovan Rankine Field, four-lane track ‘to commence’ in November

C3 Pure Fibre
November 16, 2017
Jordan Armenise
1 Min Read

Government says the 2018/2019 budget will not include the installation of bathrooms to the Donovan Ranking Playing Field. East End MLA Arden McLean introduced the issue in Friday’s Legislative Assembly, citing government’s unfulfilled commitment to the renovation in the previous budget. Chief Officer to the Sports Ministry Christen Suckoo explained the obstacles he says government faced that led them to the inaction.

“Sometimes when you plan a project, you don’t realize that you’re going to have to come back or redesign or resubmit. So unfortunately, this project will not be completed this year, and we do not have funding for this project next year.”

Sports Minister, the Honorable Juliana O’Connor-Connolly added government would be committing to a four-lane track for athletics shortly.

“The contract has been signed, and the track is supposed to be commenced in November of this year.”

Jordan Armenise

Jordan Armenise

From Hamilton, Ontario, Canada, Jordan Armenise began his sports broadcasting journey with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats of the Canadian Football League. It was in this role where he was able to merge his best attributes: sports knowledge and personality. While with the Ticats, Jordan provided live analysis and interviews while developing a digital portfolio of one-on-one interviews, episodic sports comedy and full length sports & news features. He has also worked with CBC Sports for Hockey Night in Canada, the 2014 Sochi Olympics and Special Olympics as well as roles with Cineflix and Cream Productions as an Assistant Director.

