No bathrooms for Donovan Rankine Field, four-lane track ‘to commence’ in November

Government says the 2018/2019 budget will not include the installation of bathrooms to the Donovan Ranking Playing Field. East End MLA Arden McLean introduced the issue in Friday’s Legislative Assembly, citing government’s unfulfilled commitment to the renovation in the previous budget. Chief Officer to the Sports Ministry Christen Suckoo explained the obstacles he says government faced that led them to the inaction.

“Sometimes when you plan a project, you don’t realize that you’re going to have to come back or redesign or resubmit. So unfortunately, this project will not be completed this year, and we do not have funding for this project next year.”

Sports Minister, the Honorable Juliana O’Connor-Connolly added government would be committing to a four-lane track for athletics shortly.

“The contract has been signed, and the track is supposed to be commenced in November of this year.”

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

