Ocean conservation month exhibition kicks off at National Museum

November is Ocean Conservation month and here in Cayman a series of various events are being held to commemorate ocean conservation, among them the launch of a new exhibition at the National Museum.

The Guy Harvey Ocean Foundation has turned the north stairwell into an educational space where the public can learn about conservation, facts and figures and the shark tagging programme.

Mrs. Jessica Harvey says she wants the community to put ocean conservation at the forefront of their minds.

“Learn more about what is in their backyard because once you know what a certain fish is or how it affects its role in the environment, you have a better appreciation for it, so we are hoping that we can spread this message, get people to ask questions, kids to ask questions,” said Mrs. Harvey from the Guy Harvey Ocean Foundation.

