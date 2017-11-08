C3 Pure Fibre
Parade of Lights
Flow – Value Plans
News

Ocean conservation month exhibition kicks off at National Museum

November 7, 2017
Add Comment
Philipp Richter
1 Min Read

November is Ocean Conservation month and here in Cayman a series of various events are being held to commemorate ocean conservation, among them the launch of a new exhibition at the National Museum.

The Guy Harvey Ocean Foundation has turned the north stairwell into an educational space where the public can learn about conservation, facts and figures and the shark tagging programme.
Mrs. Jessica Harvey says she wants the community to put ocean conservation at the forefront of their minds.

“Learn more about what is in their backyard because once you know what a certain fish is or how it affects its role in the environment, you have a better appreciation for it, so we are hoping that we can spread this message, get people to ask questions, kids to ask questions,” said Mrs. Harvey from the Guy Harvey Ocean Foundation.

Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Philipp Richter

Philipp Richter

Philipp Richter was born in Austria and moved to the Cayman Islands at the age of three. Throughout his life, he has always enjoyed documenting his surroundings with cameras. Studying television broadcasting and communications, he now can show the reality of life in Grand Cayman to the public.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment
Eclipze Generic
Kirk Freeport – November 2017
C3 Pure Fibre

Subscribe Today

Please fill out the information below to Subscribe to Hurleys Media LTD. This will allow you to post comments on articles, get notifications on upcoming events and MORE!
Email address
Favorite Radio Station(s)
Spam free & Secure :)
%d bloggers like this: