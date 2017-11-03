Officer lauded after two emergency response assists in one day

RCIPS Officer Fabian O’Connor is being heralded for his quick action in two medical emergencies Tuesday (31 October) in George Town.

Officer O’Connor was photographed rendering assistance after a woman hit her head in a fall. Earlier the same day, he hurdled a fence as he rushed to help a man who suddenly had a seizure.

He said it’s all in a day’s work for a community officer.

“You never can tell. Policing is not all about issuing tickets. It’s all about how to interact with the people, have a good relationship, and make sure that law and order is maintained at all times,” said Officer O’Connor.

Workers in neighbouring businesses told Cayman 27 they are very impressed with his professionalism and they are glad to have him in town.

Officer O’Connor simply credited his training for the quick response.

