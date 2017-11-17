C3 Pure Fibre
Opposition votes with Gov’t, Budget passed

November 16, 2017
Reshma Ragoonath
All six Opposition MLAs have voted in favour of Government’s $618 million budget.
Last night (15 November) the MLAs joined with the Government to pass Cayman’s 2018-2019 spending plan.
The Opposition’s vote came as a surprise in the House after all of them, except Savannah MLA Anthony Eden, abstained from voting on the budget before it went to Finance Committee last week. Mr Eden voted with Government then and he did the same again Wednesday night. However last night when the budget was laid in the House for third reading the Opposition MLAs’ position had changed.
At the end of the vote 17 MLAs voted for the budget and one member was absent. Here’s a breakdown of how Government’s spending will run over the next two years.

Budget allocations

– $134 m National Security
– $114 m General Government Services
– $103 m Education
– $ 96 m Health
– $ 55 m Other Economic Affairs
– $ 54 m Social Security and Welfare
– $ 26 m Financial Services
– $ 23 m Tourism
– $8 m Recreational and Culture
– $5 m Environment Protection

 

Reshma Ragoonath is a Trinidadian journalist with 16 years media experience with a strong background in print with her most recent stint at The Cayman Reporter. She has a BA in Mass Communications, as well as, an Associate degree in Journalism and Public Relations.

