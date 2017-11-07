C3 Pure Fibre
Parade of Lights
Flow – Value Plans
Business News Politics

Paradise Papers leak: Rivers- Cayman did nothing wrong

November 6, 2017
Add Comment
Reshma Ragoonath
1 Min Read

Cayman is named in the latest data leak showing where the ultra-rich and powerful keep their cash offshore.

The “Paradise Papers” as they’re dubbed, includes tens of millions of documents some even linking the Queen’s estate to offshore funds. Financial Services Minister Hon. Tara Rivers said Cayman did nothing wrong in the transactions highlighted.

Yesterday (5 November) BBC Panorama exposed some of the documents obtained in a leak from law firm Appleby. Ms. Rivers told the LA Monday (6 November) more steps are being taken to further strengthen regulatory obligations.

“The further development and implementation of the automatic exchange of information portal. This process is already up and running and we will continue to work with the jurisdictions that we engage with in this way,” Minister Rivers said.

She said the ministry is closely monitoring developments surrounding the latest data leak, which Cayman Finance has described as a hack on Appleby and its confidential documents.

 
Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath is a Trinidadian journalist with 16 years media experience with a strong background in print with her most recent stint at The Cayman Reporter. She has a BA in Mass Communications, as well as, an Associate degree in Journalism and Public Relations.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment
Eclipze Generic
Kirk Freeport – November 2017
C3 Pure Fibre

Subscribe Today

Please fill out the information below to Subscribe to Hurleys Media LTD. This will allow you to post comments on articles, get notifications on upcoming events and MORE!
Email address
Favorite Radio Station(s)
Spam free & Secure :)
%d bloggers like this: