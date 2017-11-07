C3 Pure Fibre
Parade of Lights
Flow – Value Plans
News

Pirates Week district days changes

November 6, 2017
Add Comment
Philipp Richter
1 Min Read

Pirates Week festival is days away in Grand Cayman but some are not happy with the new format being used for district celebrations.
Event organizers are not hosting district days, instead they are hosting a single celebration in George Town on the public holiday on Monday on the Albert Panton Street and Cardinal Avenue.
Executive director of Pirates Week, Melanie McField says the change is to mark the 40th anniversary of the festival.

“The idea is for these districts to make that portion of Albert Panton their own, so it’s for them to decorate it to make it as uniquely west bay or uniquely east end as possible and give the history of the districts to the visitors whether they are locals or actual tourists,” said Melanie McField, executive director for Pirates Week.

Pirates Week kicks off on Thursday 9th of November till Monday the 13th in Grand Cayman.

Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Philipp Richter

Philipp Richter

Philipp Richter was born in Austria and moved to the Cayman Islands at the age of three. Throughout his life, he has always enjoyed documenting his surroundings with cameras. Studying television broadcasting and communications, he now can show the reality of life in Grand Cayman to the public.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment
Kirk Freeport – November 2017
Eclipze Generic
C3 Pure Fibre

Subscribe Today

Please fill out the information below to Subscribe to Hurleys Media LTD. This will allow you to post comments on articles, get notifications on upcoming events and MORE!
Email address
Favorite Radio Station(s)
Spam free & Secure :)
%d bloggers like this: