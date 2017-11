A rainy weekend couldn’t keep thousands of revelous swashbucklers away from Pirates Week festivities in George Town.

It may be hard to believe, but Pirates Week is 40 years old, and through the decades the festival has blossomed, becoming not only the “official” kickoff to the high season, but the country’s national festival as well.

The five days of events aimed to showcase the best of the Cayman Islands history, culture, and heritage.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print