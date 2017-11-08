PR approvals up to 302; 825 applications remain before board

20 more permanent residency applications were approved the week ending 20 October, bringing the number of PR approvals to 302 since the Immigration Department restarted processing applications earlier this year after a three-year hiatus.

825 applications remain before the Caymanian Status and Permanent Residency Board to process.

Of the 623 applications reviewed since May, 302 have been approved, or 48%. 147 have been refused, 134 have been deferred. 4% have been withdrawn and 2% had No Power.

