Premier defends Speaker, says challenges to his authority undemocratic

November 7, 2017
Reshma Ragoonath
Premier Hon. Alden McLaughlin comes to the defense of House Speaker Hon. McKeeva Bush saying recent public challenges by two MLAs undermines the democratic process.
Mr. McLaughlin made the point as he spoke about respect in LA Chamber last night (6 November.)
His comments come as the House Speaker mulls his next move on his contempt ruling against Opposition Leader Hon. Ezzard Miller and George Town Central MLA Kenneth Bryan.
“The day that any of us in this House believe that we can go and malign the Speaker and challenge the Speaker publicly of ‘colluding or discriminating against us’ you undermine the authority of the House, of the institution of Parliament itself,” Premier McLaughlin said.
On Friday (3 November) Mr. Bush found Mr. Miller and Mr. Bryan in contempt for comments they made against the Speaker in separate media interviews.

Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath is a Trinidadian journalist with 16 years media experience with a strong background in print with her most recent stint at The Cayman Reporter. She has a BA in Mass Communications, as well as, an Associate degree in Journalism and Public Relations.

