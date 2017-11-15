C3 Pure Fibre
Premier says private pensions, health insurance failing Cayman

November 14, 2017
Reshma Ragoonath
Premier Hon. Alden McLaughlin takes aim at private sector pension and health insurance schemes saying it’s failing Cayman.
Speaking in Finance Committee this afternoon (14 November) the Premier said Cayman’s healthcare provision is going to break future governments. This as the burden of uninsured citizens will fall on Government to address since health insurance ends when an employee retires. He says the current system cannot continue.
“I do not care how many reserves we build it up, it will not last very long when you have the kind of demands that we have. Government cannot continue to carry responsibility for every person in this country who does not have health insurance, the system cannot, cannot bear it,” the Premier lamented.
Opposition Leader Hon. Ezzard Miller says his team is willing to work with the government to solve the problem and has suggested amendments to the Pensions Law to allow health insurance to carry over after retirement as pension benefit as a solution.

