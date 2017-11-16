PTU Drivers under scrutiny

Some West Bay residents say they’re concerned about what they consider to be poor driving practices from Public Transport Unit licensed drivers, like Tour Operators and Bus Drivers. They say these vehicles too frequently stop in front of a tourist attraction on the West Bay Road blocking traffic and putting other drivers at risk. Public Transport Unit licensed drivers are stopping on West Bay Road so passengers can look at the Old Homestead, much to the dismay of some residents like King Navassa. He said, ” They have all kind of traffic building up behind them you have cars always missing collisions by an inch by a hair because they have to inch and peep cross the bus before the can over take it because it right on the bend before the four way stop and they be there for like five minutes.”

In just one hour our cameras caught about thirty buses stopping, forcing northbound traffic into the southbound lane. West Bay resident Giselle Johnson says it’s a dangerous situation. She said “it’s a bit frustrating because when you are trying to go home for lunch and you are taking that route you are stuck behind two big buses they are parked right on the bend and I have nearly got into accident because of those buses. ”

A Cayman 27 FOI request earlier this year revealed nearly two complaints or citations per day are levied against PTU licensed drivers, but tour operator Roy Monroe asks the public to be more considerate in cases like this, as drivers are just doing their job. He said, “Well it’s not anything we can do about it because we definitely have to stop there. The only thing that I am hoping is that drivers will take into consideration that we are ambassadors for our island and what we are doing is a part of our jobs and just bear with us and just slow down.”

But Mr. Navassa said there’s a safer way. He added, “There is a big empty lot right next door where Benson’s is. Benson’s store still there but it nah open, the parking lot they can use that. PTU Director Dirk Banks last week said only two drivers have had their licenses revoked this year despite 450 enforcement actions against drivers by the PTU board. West bay residents hope the unit does something to address this particular issue. Several questions sent to PTU board chair Rosa Harris about the number of complaints against public transport drivers have not been returned. We would like to hear from you our viewers on your opinion of some of the driving practices that you encounter on a daily basis. Head over to our Facebook Page: Cayman 27

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

