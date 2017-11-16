Reading Recovery programme sets new literacy improvement path for Cayman’s kids

There’s a new government initiative aimed at helping Cayman’s students grow an appreciation for reading.

It’s called Reading Recovery and today (15 November) it helped Prospect Primary students open a new chapter in their education.

“Reading Recovery is a highly recognised intervention for helping those children who are striving readers and writers to boost them,” said Literacy coach Victoria Read.

Mrs. Read said Reading Recovery is a globally known programme with proven results.

“It’s designed for 30 minutes teaching one to one with students between 12 and 20 weeks,” said Mrs. Read.

The goal is to boost student literacy and the more hands on approach allows instructions to address individual needs.

Mrs. Read said, “Some children just need that different sort of path way of learning and having that one to one teaching just to get them back on track to recover them to where they should be.”

There are 104 children in the programme right now and 11 teachers in training, like Simone Campbell Chin.

“Things that I didn’t consider before as a teacher, as a class room teacher this programme has opened my eyes to you know learning and still learning,” said Ms. Campbell-Chin.

She also said the improvement in the children in noticeable.

Ms. Campbell – Chin said, “It’s amazing seeing the growth in such a short time that the students have made a lot of progress and they’re engaged, they’re excited to come.”

With reading being a fundamental part of a child’ development, education leaders said this programme is eagerly welcomed.

