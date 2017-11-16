C3 Pure Fibre
Parade of Lights
Flow – Christmas 2017
News

REMAX pushes Movember

November 15, 2017
Add Comment
Philipp Richter
1 Min Read

It’s that time of year again where clean shaven real estate agents grow their facial hair for a good cause raising awareness about men’s health issues.

Local real estate company REMAX has once again used a clever way to promote Movember, putting mustaches on their agents, all in an effort to help encourage men to get important health check ups.

“And men being the way that they are, which is they don’t’ want to talk about health issues, they kind of want to hide things in that regard, they are very private and its sort of not a manly thing, so to grow facial hair in this nature kind of puts it out there,” said Owner of REMAX Cayman Islands, James Bovell.
Movember is an event put on and celebrated worldwide to raise funds and awareness for men’s health.

About the author

View All Posts
Philipp Richter

Philipp Richter

Philipp Richter was born in Austria and moved to the Cayman Islands at the age of three. Throughout his life, he has always enjoyed documenting his surroundings with cameras. Studying television broadcasting and communications, he now can show the reality of life in Grand Cayman to the public.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment
Kirk Freeport – November 2017
Eclipse Christmas
C3 Pure Fibre

Subscribe Today

Please fill out the information below to Subscribe to Hurleys Media LTD. This will allow you to post comments on articles, get notifications on upcoming events and MORE!
Email address
Favorite Radio Station(s)
Spam free & Secure :)
%d bloggers like this: