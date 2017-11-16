REMAX pushes Movember

It’s that time of year again where clean shaven real estate agents grow their facial hair for a good cause raising awareness about men’s health issues.

Local real estate company REMAX has once again used a clever way to promote Movember, putting mustaches on their agents, all in an effort to help encourage men to get important health check ups.

“And men being the way that they are, which is they don’t’ want to talk about health issues, they kind of want to hide things in that regard, they are very private and its sort of not a manly thing, so to grow facial hair in this nature kind of puts it out there,” said Owner of REMAX Cayman Islands, James Bovell.

Movember is an event put on and celebrated worldwide to raise funds and awareness for men’s health.

