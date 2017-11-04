C3 Pure Fibre
Reporters’ Roundtable- Recapping the week’s leading stories

November 3, 2017
Reshma Ragoonath
Cayman 27’s reporters Joe Avary, Philipp Richter and Reshma Ragoonath joined Janelle Muttoo to recap this week’s top news making stories from contentious beach access concerns, insightful contributions in the LA and critical issues with Starfish Point.

Reshma Ragoonath is a Trinidadian journalist with 16 years media experience with a strong background in print with her most recent stint at The Cayman Reporter. She has a BA in Mass Communications, as well as, an Associate degree in Journalism and Public Relations.

