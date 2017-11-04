C3 Pure Fibre
Rugby Sevens Preview: ‘Sevens Invitational’ key to success at 2017 RAN

November 4, 2017
Jordan Armenise
2 Min Read

 

Cayman Rugby Sevens Justin Wight says this weekend’s Cayman Rugby Sevens Invitational is a chance to rebuild after finishing 8th at last year’s Rugby Sevens Americas North Tournament.

“We got kind of complacent, we thought we were gonna go back to Hong Kong. We kind of expected to go again, where as this year we have to fight for it.”

The tournament will feature a national squad of 10, with the other 30 plus players who have trained or competed abroad with Cayman Rugby Sevens throughout the year, competing on five other teams. Wight says the increased interest in Sevens has put every veteran on notice.

“It pushes you to play a little harder, before you didn’t have competition, now you have three guys competing for your spot.”

The tournament will also South Africa’s Cornal Hendricks and Joaquin Jansen. Wight say Hendricks, whose been a South African national sevens player since 2014, brings a skill set everyone can learn from.

“Just watching them play, looking at their composure, they run really hard but they have the patience, which is something we lack.”

No matter what the result this weekend, Wight says the stakes at this year’s RAN, which starts 24th November in Mexico City, couldn’t be higher.

“It’s a qualifier for so many other things like Commonwealth Games, CAC Games, Rugby World Games.”

This weekend’s Cayman Sevens Invitational will also featuring women’s, under-14 and under-16 squads, with play beginning at 12:40 at the South Sound Rugby Club, with the men’s sevens finals scheduled for 3:40 pm Sunday.

Jordan Armenise

Jordan Armenise

From Hamilton, Ontario, Canada, Jordan Armenise began his sports broadcasting journey with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats of the Canadian Football League. It was in this role where he was able to merge his best attributes: sports knowledge and personality. While with the Ticats, Jordan provided live analysis and interviews while developing a digital portfolio of one-on-one interviews, episodic sports comedy and full length sports & news features. He has also worked with CBC Sports for Hockey Night in Canada, the 2014 Sochi Olympics and Special Olympics as well as roles with Cineflix and Cream Productions as an Assistant Director.

