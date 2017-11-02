C3 Pure Fibre
Parade of Lights
Flow – Value Plans
Business Environment News

Sand migration gives Calico Jack’s its most beach in a decade

November 1, 2017
Add Comment
Joe Avary
1 Min Read

The migration of sand along Seven Mile Beach has been kind to Calico Jack’s, who says its beach is sporting more sand that it has in a decade.

Calico Jack’s owner Handel Whittaker told Cayman 27 he noticed the beach growing after Hurricane Irma passed by back in September. He said that trend has continued through subsequent storms, meaning more sand and more smiles for his beach-loving clientele.

“This is the most beach we’ve had now in 10 years, as you can see the whole stretch of beach all the way from Calico Jack’s up to the Kimpton hotel, I am guesstimating that we’ve probably gained about 75 feet of beach,” said Mr. Whittaker.

The Department of Environment shared pictures of the very same beach from back in July 2015, that show waterline rising nearly to the structure.

The DOE shared this picture from July 2015 that shows a much smaller beach

About the author

View All Posts
Joe Avary

Joe Avary

Joe Avary has been with Cayman 27 since 2014. He brings 20 years in television experience to the job, working hard every day to bring the people of Cayman stories that inform the public and make a difference in the community. Joe hopes his love for the Cayman Islands shines through in his informative and entertaining weather reports. If you have a story idea for Joe or just want to say hello, call him at 324-2141 or send an email to josephavary@hurleysmedia.ky

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment
Kirk Freeport – November 2017
Eclipze Generic
C3 Pure Fibre

Subscribe Today

Please fill out the information below to Subscribe to Hurleys Media LTD. This will allow you to post comments on articles, get notifications on upcoming events and MORE!
Email address
Favorite Radio Station(s)
Spam free & Secure :)
%d bloggers like this: