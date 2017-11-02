Sand migration gives Calico Jack’s its most beach in a decade

The migration of sand along Seven Mile Beach has been kind to Calico Jack’s, who says its beach is sporting more sand that it has in a decade.

Calico Jack’s owner Handel Whittaker told Cayman 27 he noticed the beach growing after Hurricane Irma passed by back in September. He said that trend has continued through subsequent storms, meaning more sand and more smiles for his beach-loving clientele.

“This is the most beach we’ve had now in 10 years, as you can see the whole stretch of beach all the way from Calico Jack’s up to the Kimpton hotel, I am guesstimating that we’ve probably gained about 75 feet of beach,” said Mr. Whittaker.

The Department of Environment shared pictures of the very same beach from back in July 2015, that show waterline rising nearly to the structure.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

