Save Cayman calls for Gov’t to make port plan information public

The Save Cayman group is joining opposition leader Ezzard Miller in questioning government’s prioritization of a cruise berthing facility.

Facing outrage from certain corners, government pledged to realign the piers into deeper water to mitigate environmental concerns. Two years later, the public has yet to see the updated plan, or hear its projected costs.

Two years after government signaled its intent to move forward with its cruise port plan, plans for the redesigned project have yet to be revealed.

“There’s a lot of discussion about, this is not true, that is not true, but for everybody to be able to make an informed decision we will have to see all of the facts,” said Gabriella Hernandez of Save Cayman.

She told Cayman 27 says while she’s encouraged that government is taking the environment into account for the redesign, the community needs more information about the updated plan.

“The question is, if there are no risks and that it is a reasonable cost, then we should be able to see the reports, and the necessary proof to back that up,” said Ms. Hernandez.

She said there’s merit to opposition leader Ezzard Miller’s criticism of government’s priorities. She echoed Auditor General Sue Winspear’s concerns of value for money in major capital projects.

“The recommendations have been, and this is not the first time, it has been over the years, that we do need to update our National Development Plan and that needs to be linked with how we invest our capital.

Ms. Hernandez told Cayman 27 without crucial information regarding design details of cruise berthing facility and the price tag that comes along with it, the public may as well be in the dark.

“Given the amount of time that has passed and how much conversation that is going on regarding this project, it would be hoped that we would be able to see more, so that the public can actually make a qualified decision,” she said.

Last July, at an informal roundtable event with the media in the Cabinet room, Deputy Premier and Tourism Minister Moses Kirkconnell threw out the figure of $190 to 200 million as the likely cost for the project considering the realignment.

Tourism Ministry chief officer Stran Bodden told us Friday (3 November) he cannot provide any more details beyond what Tourism Minister Moses Kirkconnell said in his LA remarks Wednesday.

