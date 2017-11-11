C3 Pure Fibre
Parade of Lights
Flow – Christmas 2017
News

Sea wall encourages mangrove growth

November 10, 2017
Add Comment
Philipp Richter
1 Min Read

The new sea barriers at The Barcadere Marina, not only keeps the waters calm, but it encourages nature to flourish.

General Manager of The Barcadere Marina, Neville Scott, says the calm waters inside the Barbour have allowed mangroves to grow and dig roots into the stone. He says six additional stone islands were submerged on crown land, to grow more mangroves.

“And that little area we’ve created out there will be a little mangrove lined lagoon, where we can have young fish flourshing and I can tell you from experience they’re already in there even inside our marina,” said General Manager of The Barcadere Marina, Neville Scott.

Mr. Scott says the 6 island development was in partnership with the Department of Environment and it will help improve the quality of life for the marine habitat in the area.

 

 

About the author

View All Posts
Philipp Richter

Philipp Richter

Philipp Richter was born in Austria and moved to the Cayman Islands at the age of three. Throughout his life, he has always enjoyed documenting his surroundings with cameras. Studying television broadcasting and communications, he now can show the reality of life in Grand Cayman to the public.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment
Kirk Freeport – November 2017
Eclipze Generic
C3 Pure Fibre

Subscribe Today

Please fill out the information below to Subscribe to Hurleys Media LTD. This will allow you to post comments on articles, get notifications on upcoming events and MORE!
Email address
Favorite Radio Station(s)
Spam free & Secure :)
%d bloggers like this: