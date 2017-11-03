C3 Pure Fibre
Search on for man believed missing at sea

November 2, 2017
Kevin Morales
Police say they’re searching for one at least one man who has been reported missing at sea.

They say 30-year-old North Side resident Thomas Owen Robert Bush departed with another man eight days ago and has not returned. Police say they have been unable to identify the second man.

According to a press release, police were notified of the missing man yesterday.

Mr. Bush was last seen in the Windsor Park area wearing jean shorts and a T-shirt and was said to have left for sea in a 28-foot canoe.

Police say the Port Authority has issued a notification for all boat captains to be on the lookout for the vessel and missing boaters.

The RCIPS is currently trying to determine a possible location of the vessel in order to deploy further search and rescue efforts.

Kevin Morales

Kevin Morales

Cayman 27 News Director Kevin Morales is an award-winning journalist with more than 12 years of experience. Kevin is a Milwaukee, Wis., native. He graduated with a bachelor's degree in journalism in 2005 from the University of Minnesota. He's a proud father and a loyal fan of the Green Bay Packers, Milwaukee Brewers, Milwaukee Bucks and U of M Golden Gophers.

